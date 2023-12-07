Aditi Rao Hydari sirens minimalism in handcrafted black midi dress worth Rs 31,800

Aditi Rao Hydari showcased a penchant for minimalistic style in a sleek black midi dress. The handcrafted kazue midi dress featured voluminous pleats and intricate Garden of Eden embroidery, making it a noteworthy choice that merged contemporary flair with subtle charm.

Constructed from cady fabric, the dress boasted a luxurious texture, owing to its 100% polyester composition. The bottom pleats, crafted from recycled polyester, not only added structural appeal but also underscored Aditi’s commitment to sustainable fashion. The meticulous detailing of the handcrafted Garden of Eden embroidery contributed a touch of artistry to the ensemble, making it a distinctive statement piece.

Aditi’s choice of accessories was equally refined, as she paired the black midi dress with strappy black heels, striking a harmonious balance between comfort and chic styling. Her tied-up hairdo and the absence of makeup added a raw and authentic element to the overall look, allowing the dress’s design to take center stage.

With a midi length and an invisible zip closure at the back, the kazue dress, priced at Rs 31,800, not only ensures a flattering fit but also presents a versatile wardrobe staple suitable for various occasions. Aditi Rao Hydari’s embrace of this ensemble serves as an ideal to the transformative power of thoughtfully curated fashion, where simplicity and unique craftsmanship converge to create a distinctive and memorable presence.