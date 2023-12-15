Aditi Rao Hydari turns muse in grey tissue silk lehenga set, see photos

Aditi Rao Hydari recently graced the scene donned in a breathtaking grey tissue silk lehenga, leaving admirers in awe of her ethereal charm. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, chose an ensemble that effortlessly blended grace and contemporary flair. Embracing the beauty of simplicity, Aditi opted for a minimalistic approach, allowing the elegance of the grey lehenga to take center stage.

Complementing her ensemble, Aditi adorned herself with chunky jhumkas and bangles, enhancing the ethnic allure of her look. Her long wavy hairdo cascaded down gracefully, framing her radiant face. The actress opted for sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eye makeup, and a touch of pink on her lips, completing the look with finesse.

In the mesmerizing photos, Aditi Rao Hydari exudes traditional sophistication, redefining fashion goals with her understated yet impactful style. The lehenga accentuates her appearance well. Aditi’s fashion choices continue to inspire, reminding us that true elegance lies in the subtleties, and she effortlessly embodies this ethos in every frame.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “So pretty u luking @aditiraohydari”

Another wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a”

A third user wrote, “When people say you are beautiful, it is when there is a harmony between the inside and the outside”

What are your thoughts on this stylish traditional look? Let us know in the comments below.