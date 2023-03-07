See examples of occasions Aditi Rao Hydari caught people’s attention when wearing ethnic clothing

Aditi Rao Hydari appeared on magazine covers and the runways, and we regarded her as a piece of art. She is the beloved dream of every style pioneer. She had a brief appearance as “Mehrunissa” in the movie Padmaavat. Without a doubt, Aditi Rao Hydari is who she claims to be. Aditi Rao Hydari aids in bringing to mind the illustrious emperors when she is dressed in heavy traditional lehengas and intricate sarees. The performer always manages to steal the show when she is decked out in bright jewelry and along-flowing traditional costume styles. Aditi Rao Hydari, an actress who has dazzled audiences worldwide on numerous occasions, is shown here.

Aditi Rao Hydari was stunning as she descended the ramp wearing a gorgeous handloom saree. The mother of Aditi runs the handloom saree company 6 yards of love. Aditi Rao Hydari dominated the runway wearing a stunning black saree with golden embroidery.

Her jewelry, which was entirely made of gold, had an incredibly traditional South Indian feel to it. She appeared like a goddess in her all-black saree and minimal makeup. We are speechless by her ethereal beauty, which she has styled in a low bun. She went with little makeup and mauve lip color. She shared a few photos on Facebook with the remark, “My first time, I couldn’t be more proud of my mom closing out fashion week wearing a handwoven sari made by my mother…”

Aditi sported a stunning saree. The clothing line Raw Mango, and she picked out a pink saree off the racks. The pink saree is bordered with a contrasting golden border and has flora but is woven throughout in gold zari. Aditi wore her saree with a long-sleeved blouse embellished with gold motifs, giving it an appearance. A choker and a pair of jhumkas were added by the diva. Her typical makeup included bare lips, a little bindi, mascara-coated eyelashes, sculpted cheekbones, and her signature straight locks with a middle part.

Some time ago, Aditi Rao Hydari attended a wedding. She changed into a pink and white lehenga for the event. Together with a white lehenga with a polka dot brocade pattern and a crushed dupatta, the outfit had a heavy brocade shirt with a plunging neckline. The actress added an accessory choker and earrings to the ensemble. She chose to wear a clean-cut, middle-parted hairstyle and radiant, fresh makeup. When wearing the dress, Aditi Rao Hydari appeared as vibrant as a daisy.

On one of her promotional days, Aditi Rao Hydari chose this rani pink and cherry red sharara ensemble. Block-printed sharara leggings and a dupatta with marodi embroidery were worn with the strappy kurta. She chose defined brows, little makeup, and pink-toned lips because she prefers to wear little to no makeup. Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight in the attire, complete with antique earrings.