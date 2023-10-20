Airport Fashion For Women: Raashi Khanna and Manushi Chhillar’s style guide

Airport fashion has become a sartorial spectacle in its own right, where the runway meets the jetway. In this high-stakes world of fashion, the airport terminal serves as the ultimate catwalk, and celebrities like Raashi Khanna and Manushi Chhillar are taking it by storm. These two trendsetters are not just making headlines for their on-screen performances but also for their impeccable style choices as they navigate through terminals and board flights. With each airport appearance, they provide a style guide for women that’s both practical and effortlessly chic, making the runway their personal red carpet even at 30,000 feet above ground. So, if you’re looking for some fashion inspiration to elevate your travel game, buckle up and let’s explore the impeccable airport fashion of Raashi Khanna and Manushi Chhillar.

Decoding Raashi Khanna’s look

Raashi Khanna recently turned heads at the airport in a fashion-forward beige A-line dress, a steal at just 2500 rupees. Her wavy, sun-kissed hair flowed like liquid gold, harmonizing with the wind’s playful whims. The minimal makeup let her natural allure shine through, showcasing the “less is more” mantra. And, as no airport look is complete without a pair of chic shades, Raashi’s choice added that final layer of intrigue and star quality to her outfit. Her airport fashion is the perfect blend of affordability and elegance, offering a dash of enigmatic charm for those wanting to jet-set in style.

Manushi Chhillar’s stunning casual look

Manushi Chhillar knows how to make a statement at the airport. She was spotted in a cool black crop top and denim shorts, looking fantastic. She tied her hair in a neat bun, kept her makeup simple, and wore stylish black sunglasses. To complete the look, she carried a trendy sling bag. Manushi’s airport style is all about being confident and casual, showing that you can look great without much effort. She’s not just catching flights; she’s catching everyone’s eyes!

Whose airport look got you lovestruck? Let us know in the comments below