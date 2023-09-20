Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards

If you’re on a quest to rock your traditional six yards with some blouse back design inspiration, look no further than the Bollywood trinity of style: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai, untimely regal in white

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of elegance, graced us with her presence in a stunning embellished floral white saree. But what truly stole the spotlight was her choice of blouse. Picture this: a full-sleeved lacework boat neck blouse that seamlessly complemented the six yards of sheer grace. Aishwarya’s sleek pulled-back ponytail, those impeccably groomed eyebrows, dewy eyes, and those luscious nude lips were the icing on the fashion cake. And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a pair of dazzling drop earrings that added that extra touch of glamour. Aishwarya sure knows how to make an entrance!

Deepika Padukone’s glam in gold

Now, enter the glam queen herself, Deepika Padukone, who had the internet buzzing with her jaw-dropping style. Drenched in gold, Deepika’s saree was a showstopper on its own. But what truly set her apart was her bold choice of a cutout back designer blouse in a chic beige shade. It was a statement that said, “I’m here to slay.” With a floral bun that added an extra touch of sophistication, and her signature smokey, smudgy eyes paired with nude lips, Deepika was the embodiment of fashion goals. When Deepika steps out, the internet takes notes!

Kareena Kapoor turns sass bar high

And then, there’s Kareena Kapoor, effortlessly showcasing the essence of simplicity and sensuality. She graced the scene in a beautiful see-through white saree, but it was her backless white blouse that turned heads. Kareena exuded confidence with her sleek, straight hair, letting her ensemble do all the talking. With Kareena, less is always more, and she knows just how to make it work.

So, if you’re looking to elevate your saree game and turn heads at your next traditional event, take a page from these Bollywood beauties. Whether it’s a boat neck, a daring cutout back, or a sultry backless design, these ladies have shown us that the blouse back can be just as captivating as the front. Get ready to sizzle in your six yards!