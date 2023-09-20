Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood divas startle with their perfect blouse back designsk from the row, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 00:05:21
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards 853176

If you’re on a quest to rock your traditional six yards with some blouse back design inspiration, look no further than the Bollywood trinity of style: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai, untimely regal in white

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of elegance, graced us with her presence in a stunning embellished floral white saree. But what truly stole the spotlight was her choice of blouse. Picture this: a full-sleeved lacework boat neck blouse that seamlessly complemented the six yards of sheer grace. Aishwarya’s sleek pulled-back ponytail, those impeccably groomed eyebrows, dewy eyes, and those luscious nude lips were the icing on the fashion cake. And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a pair of dazzling drop earrings that added that extra touch of glamour. Aishwarya sure knows how to make an entrance!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards 853179

Deepika Padukone’s glam in gold

Now, enter the glam queen herself, Deepika Padukone, who had the internet buzzing with her jaw-dropping style. Drenched in gold, Deepika’s saree was a showstopper on its own. But what truly set her apart was her bold choice of a cutout back designer blouse in a chic beige shade. It was a statement that said, “I’m here to slay.” With a floral bun that added an extra touch of sophistication, and her signature smokey, smudgy eyes paired with nude lips, Deepika was the embodiment of fashion goals. When Deepika steps out, the internet takes notes!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards 853178

Kareena Kapoor turns sass bar high

And then, there’s Kareena Kapoor, effortlessly showcasing the essence of simplicity and sensuality. She graced the scene in a beautiful see-through white saree, but it was her backless white blouse that turned heads. Kareena exuded confidence with her sleek, straight hair, letting her ensemble do all the talking. With Kareena, less is always more, and she knows just how to make it work.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone show the perfect blouse back designs for your traditional six yards 853177

So, if you’re looking to elevate your saree game and turn heads at your next traditional event, take a page from these Bollywood beauties. Whether it’s a boat neck, a daring cutout back, or a sultry backless design, these ladies have shown us that the blouse back can be just as captivating as the front. Get ready to sizzle in your six yards!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Karisma Kapoor Twins With Sister Kareena Kapoor In Baggy Striped Shirt And Denim With Black Glasses 852801
Karisma Kapoor Twins With Sister Kareena Kapoor In Baggy Striped Shirt And Denim With Black Glasses
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone 852976
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone
Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe 852578
Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe
Kareena Kapoor is floral muse in pink see-through saree, internet calls her ‘hot padosan’ 852186
Kareena Kapoor is floral muse in pink see-through saree, internet calls her ‘hot padosan’
Shake your Autumn wardrobe with leather pantsuits like Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna 851800
Shake your Autumn wardrobe with leather pantsuits like Kareena Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Alia Bhatt, shraddha kapoor to Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved silk saree and blouse designs to carry out on festivities 852036
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved silk saree and blouse designs to carry out on festivities

Latest Stories

Ultimate guide to men hairstyles from these South dreamboats: Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash
Mugdha Chaphekar keeps her summer glow on edge in floral blue midi dress 853083
Mugdha Chaphekar keeps her summer glow on edge in floral blue midi dress
Sonam Kapoor decks up in illusionary checkered blazer suit, see pics 853061
Sonam Kapoor decks up in illusionary checkered blazer suit, see pics
Take A Look At Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Breezy Car Ride After Pack-Up of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka 853160
Take A Look At Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon’s Breezy Car Ride After Pack-Up of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka
Jannat Zubair Joins Dharma Productions Family; Karan Johar And Faisu Congratulate Her 853168
Jannat Zubair Joins Dharma Productions Family; Karan Johar And Faisu Congratulate Her
Adorable! Rubina Dilaik flaunts her growing baby bump in wrap around maternity dress 853105
Adorable! Rubina Dilaik flaunts her growing baby bump in wrap around maternity dress
Read Latest News