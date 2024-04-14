Alaya F Drops a Glimpse of ‘Rang Ishq Ka’ Song and BTS Moments with Tiger Shroff, See Pics!

Alaya F is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment world. Her incredible performances have always had an indelible effect on the audience’s minds and hearts. She played Pam, the hacker, in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and fans and spectators couldn’t stop praising her outstanding performance. Recently, the actress posted a glimpse of her movie song ‘Rang Ishq Ka’ and some BTS photos with Tiger Shroff and the team. Take a look below.

Alaya F’s Song And BTS Photos Appearance-

In the Instagram post, the actress looks hot in a black and grey striped tube-style top, blue and white high-waisted shorts, and a grey furry long-length jacket. She compliments her look with a wavy open hairstyle and opted for minimal makeup with peach glossy lips. She rounded off her look with silver ear hoops and rings paired with black knee-length boots. In the first picture, she took a picture with Tiger Shroff with a big smile, in which the actor looks dashing in an off-white lined textured sleeveless T-shirt and matching pants.

In the remaining pictures, Alaya F shares her experience working with her team, giving us a glimpse into the camaraderie on shoot location. She also shares a sneak peek of her movie song, ‘Rang Ishq Ka,’ showcasing her intense chemistry with Tiger Shroff through their stunning dance moves. This dynamic duo is definitely one to watch out for!

Did you like Alaya F and Tiger Shroff’s song appearance? Share your opinions in the comments below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.