Alaya F Exudes 'Chic' Glam In Bralette, Blazer, and Trouser With Gold Earrings, Take A Look

Alaya F recently made heads turn as she turned the showstopper on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 for Geisha Designs for Paras and Shalini. And with her glamorous look in a white see-through dress, she caught attention at Elle Beauty Awards 2023. Simultaneously, she also made a stunning appearance at the OPPO Find N3 Flip Phone launch. Let’s check out her full avatar in black.

Alaya F’s Black Avatar

Absolutely breathtaking! Alaya F is simply slaying her all-black look. The halter neck strappy sleeves bralette looks sensuous. She pairs her bold look with the classy chic black blazer and high-waisted shiny leather pants. Alaya flaunts her curvy figure in this stunning outfit, making us awestruck with her appearance.

That’s not all! Alaya F adorns her bold and chic style with the sleek braided hairstyle. She keeps it simple with beautiful black eyes and shiny pink cheeks, and she creates a fashion moment with her nude lips.

But wait, there is more! Alaya F adds the sparkle of gold hoop earrings to style her statement look. In this classy look, Alaya looks nothing less than a queen. With the black high heels, she adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Did you like Alaya F’s stunning all-black outfit? Let us know in the comments box below.