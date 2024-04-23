Alaya F Flaunts her Curves in a Pink Co-ord Set, See Pics

Alaya F is a Bollywood heartthrob beauty who never fails to steal hearts with her design sense. She has the ability to shine in any outfit, from exquisite sarees to stunning bodycon dresses to unique pantsuits. The active Instagram post surprises her followers with her new collection of pink co-ord, showing her gorgeous avatar. Check out her latest pictures-

Alaya F’s Pink Co-ord Set-

Alaya F stuns in a meticulously crafted ensemble, radiating elegance and vibrancy. Her outfit is a harmonious blend of pink, blue, and yellow, creating a playful yet sophisticated look. The strappy, deep V-neckline adds a touch of allure, perfectly complemented by the white and gold work embellished bralette, which adds a hint of glamour. The 3/4 sleeves offer a chic silhouette, while the long-length jacket, adorned with mirror work, adds a layer of sophistication. Paired with high-waisted flared loose pants in the same vibrant hues, Alaya F effortlessly embodies style and grace.

Alaya F’s Beauty Appearance-

Her hair is styled in middle-parted straight open tresses, cascading effortlessly around her shoulders, exuding a relaxed yet chic vibe. Alaya F opts for a fresh and radiant look. Her complexion appears flawless, with a subtle glow, with dramatic shimmery peachy eyes, blushy cheeks, and a light pink creamy lip that accentuates her features. She accessorized with dainty pink and white earrings and a gold ring by Rubans and Jhoomer Jewels, adding a hint of shimmer to her overall look.

