Alaya F Heating Up The Moment In Bold Bikini Avatar, See Photos

The budding star of Bollywood, Alaya F, has been making headlines for her exquisite fashion moment. Her acting and fashion are not only the things that keep her in talks, but her perfectly structured figure makes her the talk of the town. And her latest bold photos in a bikini are raising the temperature.

Alaya F’s Bold Photos In Bikini

The Freddy actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from her chilling vacation. She can be seen posing boldly in the images, accentuating her picturesque figure in a bikini set. She wore a a very bold black slip printed bralette with a matching bottom. With the black sheer shrug, the actress complements her look.

However, in the other photo, you will get to see the different sides of Alaya F. The girl who works out day and night can be seen hopping on pizzas. Well, that’s not the only thing; her love for pizza is such that she doesn’t care whether she is wet or dry; after coming out of the swimming pool, the diva directly takes the pizza and starts to enjoy it.

Did you like Alaya F’s fun-filled vacation in black hot bikini looks? Drop your views in the comments box below.