Alaya F Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Black Corset Jumpsuit With Silver Adorns, Checkout Photoshoot

Alaya F is a stunning actress in the town. Recently, the diva rocked her fashion moment in a black corset top jumpsuit with accessories. Check out the photoshoot below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Sep,2023 13:00:58
The newbie Alaya F captivated fans through her appearances in films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy. However, she is not known just for her films but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Whether making a statement in a cut-out dress or becoming the center of attraction in a mini dress, she knows how to ace every look with a sense of sensuality. Similarly, her today’s look is no exception in a black jumpsuit.

Alaya F In Magical Black Outfit

Alaya F looks absolutely rocking! This all-black jumpsuit gives her a strong vibe. She dons a black corset top followed by flare pants. The sultry strapless bodice elegantly accentuates Alaya’s beautiful shoulders and neckline. The skinny fit defines her toned figure throughout the photoshoot. But that’s not all! The flare pants exuded comfort vibes, complementing her overall appearance.

How To Add Glamour?

Get ready to make hearts skip a beat with the stunning adorns. Alaya F pairs her statement look with a silver layered choker and matching bangle. Her open beach wavy hairstyle complements her boldness. The actress looks jaw-dropping with the blur, smokey eyes. The pink nude lips give her a solid look, combining elegance and funkiness. With the transparent heels, she gives her appearance a classy upliftment.

Alaya F’s stunning look in the black corset jumpsuit is from Self-cntrd, which costs 12,500 rupees.

