Alaya F slays in backless blazer top and trouser, check out

Alaya F took power dressing a notch higher in a classic all black pantsuit. The young actress exuded confidence in a chic backless blazer top paired seamlessly with stylish matching trousers. The ensemble, curated by the talented designer Nikhil Thampi, highlighted Alaya’s fashion-forward approach.

The actress flawlessly completed her look with a pulled-back ponytail, adding all the power elegance to the ensemble. Alaya’s makeup game was on point, featuring a metallic eyeshadow look and complementing pink lips, enhancing the overall allure of her power-packed outfit. To accentuate the elegance, she adorned a sleek diamond neckpiece that perfectly complemented the black ensemble.

Sharing the stylish moments on her Instagram, Alaya captioned the post with, “Back in action 👀 Wearing nikhilthampi 🖤✨” crediting the creative minds behind her glamorous look. Styled by sheefajgilani, makeup by reshmaamerchant, and hair by souravv_roy_, Alaya acknowledged the entire styling team for curating this striking appearance. Accessories from eskae.atelier and simsumfinejewelry added the finishing touches to her overall glamorous and powerful look.

Alaya F continues to make waves in the fashion scene, showcasing her versatility and flair for style, making each appearance a statement in itself. Her recent post not only highlights her sartorial choices but also gives a nod to her return with the caption “Back in action,” leaving fans eagerly anticipating more from this rising star.