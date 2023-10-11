Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch

The stunning Alaya F is a newcomer in the Bollywood industry. However, her roots are strong, with her mother being one of the well-known actress and television show hosts. She marked her debut in films with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. However, her acting skills were praised in the recently released Freddy opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, it’s not only her films but also her social media presence that keeps her buzzing on the internet. Her fashion has won hearts, while her fitness has stunned people. Today, she reveals her fitness routine.

Alaya F’s Fitness Regime

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alaya F shares a glimpse of her fitness routine. The diva reveals that she has not been working out for 2 months, so to make up for so long, she is working hard. In the video, she can be seen exercising with weight in her hand. She is sleeping on the floor and then wakes up with the weight in her hand.

How will this help you?

This exercise is helpful for several body parts. As she is doing partial situps, it triggers the stomach area, which can result in toned curves. While the weight in her hand will strengthen her hand muscles simultaneously when you practices situps, it stretches the leg muscles, makes them more flexible, and tones the appearance. So, if you do the same, it can help you tone your body.

