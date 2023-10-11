Movies | Celebrities

Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch

Alaya F is a newcomer in Bollywood, and with her stints, she is creating buzz. Today, the diva reveals her fitness routine, which can help you tone your figure and slay. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 05:30:59
Alaya F's This Fitness Routine Will Help You Tone Your Body, Watch 860327

The stunning Alaya F is a newcomer in the Bollywood industry. However, her roots are strong, with her mother being one of the well-known actress and television show hosts. She marked her debut in films with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. However, her acting skills were praised in the recently released Freddy opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, it’s not only her films but also her social media presence that keeps her buzzing on the internet. Her fashion has won hearts, while her fitness has stunned people. Today, she reveals her fitness routine.

Alaya F’s Fitness Regime

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alaya F shares a glimpse of her fitness routine. The diva reveals that she has not been working out for 2 months, so to make up for so long, she is working hard. In the video, she can be seen exercising with weight in her hand. She is sleeping on the floor and then wakes up with the weight in her hand.

How will this help you?

This exercise is helpful for several body parts. As she is doing partial situps, it triggers the stomach area, which can result in toned curves. While the weight in her hand will strengthen her hand muscles simultaneously when you practices situps, it stretches the leg muscles, makes them more flexible, and tones the appearance. So, if you do the same, it can help you tone your body.

Share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Alaya F Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Black Corset Jumpsuit With Silver Adorns, Checkout Photoshoot 852136
Alaya F Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Black Corset Jumpsuit With Silver Adorns, Checkout Photoshoot
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849937
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress
Alaya F's Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look 845657
Alaya F’s Ethnic Collection Screams Attention, Take A Look
Alaya F Turns 'Black Cat' In Latest Pictures, Fan Says 'Cross My Path...' 799827
Alaya F Turns ‘Black Cat’ In Latest Pictures, Fan Says ‘Cross My Path…’
Alaya F Makes Head Turns Flaunting Curvaceous Curves; Fan Says U-turn Bhi Nahi.... 797269
Alaya F Makes Head Turns Flaunting Curvaceous Curves; Fan Says U-turn Bhi Nahi….
I believe in love at first sight - Alaya F 796695
I believe in love at first sight – Alaya F

Latest Stories

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860235
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860265
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia
Anushka Sen's Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos 860318
Anushka Sen’s Pink Chikankari Sharara Set Is A Perfect Ensemble For Navratri Night, See Photos
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion 860316
Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860254
Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees
Read Latest News