Alia Bhatt guesses Deepika Padukone’s yoga pose right, netizens disagree

Deepika Padukone on International Yoga Day dropped a picture on her Instagram handle, as she performs a special yoga pose, asking fans to guess it. Alia Bhatt calls it a ‘puppy pose’, but netizens disagree

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 20:00:05
International Yoga Day saw a wave of inspiration sweep through the film industry as celebrities took to social media to showcase their yoga prowess. Amidst this yogic extravaganza, Deepika Padukone, in a rare post, shared a captivating picture of herself performing a yoga asana and playfully challenged her fans to guess its name.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in black attire

Decked out in sleek black gym attire, Deepika exuded both elegance and athleticism as she struck the pose. And guess who aced the guessing game? None other than the effervescent Alia Bhatt, who promptly replied, “Puppy pose” accompanied by a nerd face emoji. It seems these Bollywood stars not only rock the silver screen but also have a knack for deciphering the secrets of the yoga mat!

 

Here take a look at the picture-

However, while Alia Bhatt seemingly guessed it right, netizens do not agree to the same and name the yoga pose a different one.

One wrote, “@aliaabhatt jesa Kam vesi soch Deepika mam ne yogasan ke baare me pucha he pgl aurat 😡” \

Another wrote, “@aliaabhatt how insensitive immature unprofessional and shit head a person could be”

A third user wrote, “This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else. @deepikapadukone”

A fourth one added, “@deepikapadukone this is UTTANA SHISHOSANA which relieves tension from the glutes and lower back, reduce stress and anxiety, enhancing blood circulation, balancing hormones and reducing rigidity and tightness….. This is not a puppy pose or doggy pose… It’s a very good and important Yoga Asana for womens… Hope I’m right and you see it love”

What is it called?

‘Extended puppy pose’ as it is called in common language. In other words, it is called UTTANA SHISHOSANA. Here take a look at a video to see how to do it.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

