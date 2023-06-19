ADVERTISEMENT
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video

Allu Arjun, has been stealing hearts not only with his on-screen charisma but also with his endearing moments shared alongside his precious children on Instagram. Here’s a video, that her wife Sneha Reddy shared on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 08:05:07
The Telugu film superstar, Allu Arjun, has been stealing hearts not only with his on-screen charisma but also with his endearing moments shared alongside his precious children on Instagram. Ever since his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, their family has been showered with immense love from adoring fans and followers. Adding a touch of magic to the already sparkling bond they share, Sneha Reddy recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle, showcasing Allu Arjun’s cherished moments with their beloved kids.

Sneha Reddy shares an adorable video

The video, a testament to the beautiful connection they share, melts hearts and evokes a sense of joy that knows no bounds. Sneha Reddy, in her heartfelt note dedicated to Allu Arjun on Father’s Day, expresses her love and appreciation for him. Her words, written with utmost tenderness, honor the incredible role he plays as a father. This delightful gesture adds another layer of warmth to an already heartwarming family dynamic. As fans, we are fortunate to witness these glimpses into their lives, filled with laughter, love, and an undeniable sense of togetherness. Allu Arjun’s dedication to his family shines through, proving that his charisma extends far beyond the silver screen. May this beautiful family continue to inspire love, togetherness, and unforgettable memories. Here’s to Allu Arjun, the epitome of a loving father, and to the precious bond he shares with his children.

Here take a look at the beautiful video-

Sneha Reddy sharing the video, wrote, “
❤️❤️ #happyfathersday #weloveyou ❤️❤️ #love #family #goals #bestfather”

Reactions

One wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Annayya Wish From Makthal AAArmy Team”

Another wrote, “One of the best father in the world #alluarjun”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

