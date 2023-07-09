Amid ‘no birthday post’ trolls Deepika Padukone pours love on Ranveer Singh’s new venture

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to captivate the hearts of fans as their love story unfolds on and off the silver screen. Since finding love during the filming of ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela’ and tying the knot in 2018, the duo has remained a favorite among admirers. Despite persistent rumors of turmoil in their relationship, the couple has consistently refuted such claims, reaffirming their commitment to one another.

In a recent display of unwavering support, Deepika Padukone took to social media to celebrate her husband’s achievements. The actress shared an Instagram post by Vogue magazine, where they hailed Ranveer Singh for his significant contributions to men’s fashion in India. Clearly elated by the recognition, Deepika enthusiastically uploaded the post to her Instagram story, accompanied by the words, “Hell Yea.”

Here take a look at the adorable gesture by the queen herself:

No birthday post row

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday, prompting heightened anticipation among fans for heartfelt social media posts dedicated to the talented actor. Regrettably, Deepika chose not to share any public birthday wishes for her husband, leaving her followers perplexed about the reasons behind this decision. This unexpected absence of celebratory content from Deepika stirred frustration among Ranveer’s ardent fans, who promptly expressed their discontent and directed criticism towards the actress.

But looks like everything is well between the two. And as they two celebrate each other’s milestone and achievements, we can infer that ‘love language’ certainly is not confined to ‘birthday posts’ on ‘social media’