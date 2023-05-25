Ananya Panday is all proud of her ‘pudding pie’ Rysa, here’s why

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with her sister Rysa. And here again, the actress has served sibling goals as she shares a picture of her sister Rysa on her social media handle, wishing her the best as the latter heads to New York film festival

Ananya Panday, known for her strong bond with her sister Rysa, once again showcased their remarkable sibling relationship as she took to her social media platform to share a heartfelt picture of Rysa. In the post, Ananya extended her warm wishes to her sister as Rysa embarks on a journey to the prestigious New York Film Festival. This gesture not only exemplifies Ananya’s affectionate support for her sister but also serves as an inspiration for others in cultivating strong sibling goals. The picture shared by Ananya symbolizes the unbreakable bond they share and highlights the importance of celebrating and uplifting each other’s achievements.

Ananya all proud for her sister Rysa

Rysa heads to New York with her film. Ananya, who loves her sister to moon and back shared her picture on her Instagram stories, saying, “New York city isn’t ready for her dreams really do come true!!! Love you my pudding pie” Check it out below-

Ananya’s revelation about Rysa wanting to be a filmmaker

In an interview, she revealed that Rysa, her sister wants to be a filmmaker. In a previous interview, Ananya had disclosed that her younger sister, Rysa, aspires to be a filmmaker. The actress had also emphasized the significance she places on her sister’s opinions. Recently, during the promotional activities for “Gehraiyaan,” Ananya was posed with a question regarding whose accolades hold the most value to her. In response, Ananya expressed that she highly regards the praise and feedback received from her younger sister, underscoring the close bond and mutual respect they share. She said, “For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it’s really hard to please her. But she loved it.” As quoted by Bollywood Bubble.