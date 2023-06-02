ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 20:00:55
Ananya Panday Looks Mesmerizing In Black And White; Bhavana Panday Showers Love

One of the beauties of tinsel town, Ananya Panday, has constantly captivated her fans. And yet again, the diva is making her fans go gaga over her charisma in the latest Instagram pictures. She has an attractive taste in fashion and is one of the awaited celebrities at events, functions, and places. Let’s check out her new look below.

In the latest Instagram dump, Ananya Panday chose a monochrome look. She wore a white top in the black-and-white picture. However, she exuded a mesmerizing impact with her beautiful eye makeup, nude lips, and open hairstyle.

In contrast, the way she posed for the pictures looked wow. She made it simple yet attractive. Her pictures undoubtedly mesmerized the viewers.

Reacting to the black-and-white picture, Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavna Panday, couldn’t stop praising her, and she dropped several white hearts for her princess. In contrast, her fellow colleague Shanaya Kapoor in the comments asked her to call her, “Calllll me.” While Shanaya Kapoor’s mother also dropped a red heart with stars popping out smiley.

Ananya marked her debut with Student Of The Year 2, and later, she has featured in many films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, etc. Hence, she is a regular treat of Indian media and her regular posts keep her fans engaged with her

