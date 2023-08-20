ADVERTISEMENT
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Aug,2023 08:20:00
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s beloved power couple, have always managed to garner our admiration given their goal-fuelled moments online. Breaking all the stereotypes, this couple has truly proven that how love has got no boundaries, whatsoever. Despite facing criticism, especially regarding their age difference and marriage plans, they’ve defied the odds and maintained their relationship for over four years. However, recent events have stirred the rumour mill.

The speculation began when Arjun Kapoor shared a series of candid snapshots from his solo getaway on his Instagram handle. While his caption, “Life is short, make your weekends long…” received an outpouring of love from fans, it also triggered whispers that the actor may have parted ways with Malaika Arora, leading him to embark on this solo journey.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship status has been under scrutiny before, but this latest development has reignited curiosity among netizens, prompting them to wonder about the current state of their romance.

Here take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post:

Netizens speculate breakup

One wrote, “Don’t say you and @malaikaaroraofficial are not together anymore”

Another wrote, “@drizzzy_doc If is it true, then good for both of them specially for Arjun.”

 

Some went on to age shame Malaika Arora in the comments. It’s sad to witness that how we still believe that love can’t happen beyond age. Not just that, it’s sad that we believe that once you are in a relationship you can’t enjoy your own solitude anymore. It’s time that we break out of this bubble and let people live their lives on their own terms.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

