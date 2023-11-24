Ashish Chowdhry Spreads Positivity From His Hospital Bed; Check Here

Versatile actor Ashish Chowdhry who is best known for his association with projects Beyhadh 2, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, is presently under the weather!! Yes, he is admitted to Lilavati Hospital, according to the latest post and pictures he has shared on Instagram.

Ashish has posted pictures taken as he lay on his hospital bed. He seems to have been administered medications through the IV line. Though the reason for his hospital visit and admission is not known, his fans wish him a speedy recovery.

Ashish writes on his profile on social media,

ashishchowdhryofficial

Chotti chotti cheezen hoti rehti hai..🤷🏻‍♂️

Focus is on the positive – December will be merry🤩, and 2024 shall begin with a plan!🤘🏻

Ashish sends out positivity in his post and pictures. As he says, these are small phases in life that come and go!! But what is more important is to focus on the positives of life!! So true!! He also wishes for a happy and healthy December. He is also positive that the year 2024 will surely begin with a plan!!

Soon after Ashish posted this post, a lot of his well-wishers from the entertainment industry wished him a speedy recovery. Many were even anxious to know whether it was nothing too serious!!

We hope and pray for Ashish’s speedy recovery!!