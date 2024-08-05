Ashish Chowdhry shares an unseen BTS of Genelia Deshmukh to wish her on her birthday

Actor Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her 37th birthday today, and while husband, Riteish Deshmukh went on to offer his lovely wish for her, there were others to look at as well. The couple is also loved immensely in the inner circle and both Riteish and Genelia have a group of friends that they hang around with and have fun.

That includes the likes of actors, Ashish Chowdhry and wife, Samita Bangargi Chowdhry; actors and husband-wife, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, writer Mushtaq Sheikh and others. One would remember the popular reel that Chowdhry posted back on March 13, 2021 which had the aforementioned names going on to do the iconic hookstep of Vaathi Coming from the film, Master. The reel instantly went viral and was loved immensely.

To make sure to celebrate Genelia’s birthday in the most apt manner, Chowdhry went on to share some BTS of that day when they got together to make that reel and also highlighted that despite of how she was injured, Genelia was at the forefront of all the madness.

His post read, ‘Shhhh.. On her birthday, posting a sneak BTS (my gallery truly is a treasure!) of one of our cray reels showing who leads the cracked pack despite of injuries etc.!!

@geneliad you are THE funnest girl ever.. And cute and pretty and all to top that.. Stay just this way.. We’re so much more fun because of youuuu

Happpiieeee Burrrdaayyy, Geeyuuu!!’-

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her birthday and continues to be poured in with a lot lof love and good wishes from everyone.