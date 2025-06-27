Box Office Update: Sitaare Zameen Par Crashes on Day 8 with Just 0.21 Cr Collection

Aamir Khan’s film Sitare Zameen Par performed well in its first week and earned 88.69 crores, but on the eighth day, the film’s collection saw a huge drop.

According to Sacnilk, on the first Friday, that is the eighth day of its release, the film collected just 0.21 crores, which is extremely low compared to its first week figures. On the seventh day, Thursday, the film earned around 6.29 crores, in which the Hindi version contributed 6.23 crores and the rest Telugu and Tamil versions gave a collection of 0.03-0.03 crores. In comparison, a huge drop in earnings can be clearly seen on Friday.

‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is directed by R.S. Prasanna and it stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 neurodivergent debut actors in important roles.

The film gives a social message and especially depicts the world of neurodivergent children. After the success of the first week, it seemed that the film would maintain its hold till the weekend, but the decline on Friday indicates that now the interest of the audience is decreasing or the arrival of new films in the theatres has had an impact.

Now the real test of the film will be in the weekend collection. If there is a jump again on Saturday and Sunday, then the film can maintain its hold.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the box office updates!