Box Office Update: Sitaare Zameen Par Day 5 and Occupancy Report

Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained its hold at the box office. The film earned a total of 66.65 crore in India net in the first four days and, on the fifth day, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, according to Sacnilk, it collected 8.50 crore (initial estimate).

This film is being liked especially among children and parents and its emotional story has successfully connected the audience.

The total Hindi occupancy of the film on Tuesday was 18.87%. The occupancy was slightly less in the morning shows but the number of viewers increased in the evening and night shows. Despite being a weekday, the film showed good hold, which is benefiting it from strong word-of-mouth.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza are seen in important roles in this film.

First four days’ earnings, 66.65 crores, Fifth day earnings, 8.50 crores (estimate) Total earnings, 75.15 crores (approx.)

The story of the film is emotional and focuses on an important issue in society. It is getting a very good response from the family audience.

If the weekend collection remains like this in the coming days, then the film can soon join the ₹100 crore club.

