Exclusive: RS Prasanna Reveals Reason Behind Casting Aamir Khan And Genelia Deshmukh Together

Aamir Khan is coming back with the sequel to his iconic film Taare Zameen Par. And the anticipation for the new film Sitaare Zameen Par has been increasing since the trailer was released. With this film, viewers will not only get to see Aamir’s return but also the gorgeous actress Genelia Deshmukh, who is set to mark her comeback in Bollywood after ages. Aamir and Genelia’s pair has surprised fans, while many wonder the reason behind pairing Aamir with Genelia, and we have got the answer for you in an exclusive interview with the director, RS Prasanna.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Komal Vishwakarma, the director of upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par opened up, revealing the reason behind casting Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh together. The director emphasized that by watching the trailer one will understand why they cast Genelia as the perfect person to play the role.

RS Prasanna said, “We needed a character who’s gorgeous in terms of a human being. Genelia is a gorgeous person in every which way, as a soul and as a person. Again, it’s a beautiful character in the movie and it kind of balances the crudity of vision. So we needed a great actor who’s got that energy in her and you when see the movie you find and in the song Sarang Mary you would have seen that emotions that she holds.”

RS Prasanna concluded his statement by highlighting that it has been a great experience working with the whole team, especially Genelia and Aamir.

Sitaare Zameen Par which is all set to release in theaters on 20 June 2025.