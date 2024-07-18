Avneet Kaur And Malaika Arora Turn Water Babies In Bikini, Enjoy Underwater Adventure

Avneet Kaur and Malaika Arora are popular divas in the town. Both of them are wanderlust, and they crave to travel to different places across the globe and enjoy their time in fun and chilling activities. Their favorite vacation place is near the water bodies. Both actresses recently jetted for their monsoon vacation at places with beautiful blue water. Let’s take a look into their underwater adventure.

Inside Avneet Kaur And Malaika Arora’s Underwater Adventure

The Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress shared a couple of photos showcasing insights from her chilling water vacation on Mykonos Island in Greece. In the first click, Avneet looks sizzling in a white bikini set, flaunting her picturesque figure. The actress closes her eyes and enjoys swimming underwater. Under the sunny blue skies and clear blue water pool with a view of the ocean, Avneet’s water vacation looks adventurous and thrilling. The actress flaunts her backless look in the next photo with the serene blue backdrop.

On the other hand, Malaika is having fun during her summer vacation in Spain. Earlier, the actress flaunted her lower back tattoo in a beige bikini. And today, the actress dives underwater, experiencing an adventurous ride. Wearing a zebra-print bikini set, the actress dives into the water with an oxygen cylinder and waterproof glasses. Inside the blue water, Malaika looks nothing short of a mermaid with her stunning curvy figure.