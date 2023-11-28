Back to basics! Manushi Chhillar keeps it edgy in black and black-and-white outfit

Manushi Chhillar is turning heads and rewriting the fashion playbook with her latest look. Picture this: a bold black and white ensemble that’s not just an outfit; it’s a style manifesto. The leading act? A satin black corseted off-shoulder flared dress that screams red carpet, but she’s not stopping at glamour.

In a plot twist that would make any fashionista proud, Manushi throws in a crisp white shirt and a corporate black tie. Yes, you read that right – it’s like she’s merging the Oscars with the boardroom, and we’re here for it. But it’s not just about clothes; it’s about the attitude she wears with it.

Her sleek straight ponytail isn’t just a hairstyle; it’s a power move. Those razor-sharp eyebrows and winged eyes? They’re the punctuation in her fashion dialogue, making a statement louder than words. And let’s not forget the pink lips and the strategically placed blush – it’s not just makeup; it’s the secret sauce of her style potion.

Coming to the footwear- Cue the black boots, adding a dash of rebellion to the schoolgirl look. Diamond ear studs? They’re not just sparkling accessories; they’re the exclamation marks in this fashion narrative. Manushi Chhillar is rewriting the script of style, and every detail is a plot twist that keeps you hooked. Move over, fashion; she’s not just embracing it; she’s rewriting its rules with flair and a touch of rebellion.