'Band Baaja Baaraat' hit Song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' almost didn't make the cut, here’s why

'Band Baaja Baaraat' hit song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' had a close call as it almost didn't make it into the film, as revealed by music duo Salim-Sulaiman. Scroll below to read the story

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 17:15:24
‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ hit song ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ had a close call as it almost didn’t make it into the film, as revealed by music duo Salim-Sulaiman. In an interview with HT City, they shared that the director initially rejected the song, stating that he didn’t understand it. However, Salim-Sulaiman, recognizing its potential, pleaded with producer Aditya Chopra to include it. The duo believed that the song’s energetic beats and creative lyrics would perfectly complement the film’s vibrant wedding atmosphere. Fortunately, Chopra intervened and convinced the director to include ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ in the movie, recognizing its potential as a hit. This decision turned out to be a game-changer, as the song went on to become a chartbuster and a fan favorite. The incident highlights the importance of collaborative efforts and trusting the instincts of talented music composers.

Talking to HT City, Salim-Sulaiman said, “In Ainvayi Ainvayi, if you hear the whole music production, the whole beat, with the words so creative…” Salim interrupted, “That song was a reject. The director rejected it. He said, ‘Ye gaana merko nahi samjhta (I don’t get this song).’”

He added, “So, I had to speak to the producer (Aditya Chopra) and plead with him. It was the director’s (Maneesh) first film, actor’s (Ranveer) first film. I had to really request the producer because sometimes you just happen to make such songs. A week before, I had gone to a wedding in Delhi, and the afterparty of that wedding had really cool music. So, I thought Band Baaja Baraat should have this kind of music,”

However, Aditya Chopra told the director to include the song. Talking about Salim said, “Fortunately, the producer told the director, ‘I don’t know what is going to happen to your film and your actor, but this song is a hit, let’s go with this song.’” As quoted by The Indian Express.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

