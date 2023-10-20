Movies | Celebrities

Barbie in Bigg Boss house! Kangana Ranaut turns wowzie in off-shoulder floral lilac gown

The indomitable Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood powerhouse known for her fiery roles and fearless attitude, is turning up the wow factor in a stunning off-shoulder floral lilac gown, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023 20:00:02
Hold onto your seats, folks, because the Bigg Boss house just got a glamorous visitor! The indomitable Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood powerhouse known for her fiery roles and fearless attitude, is turning up the wow factor in a stunning off-shoulder floral lilac gown. It’s like a real-life Barbie doll stepping into a larger-than-life reality show, and the fashion game just got a whole lot spicier! So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the fabulous rollercoaster ride as we dive into Kangana’s show-stopping look!

Kangana Ranaut joins Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 17

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film ‘Tejas,’ is all set to add a dash of star power to the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ The fiery and opinionated actress will be making a special appearance on the show, sharing the stage with the charismatic host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This collaboration promises to create quite the buzz, as Kangana’s fearless persona meets the unscripted drama of ‘Bigg Boss,’ making it a season to remember.

Decoding Kangana’s look

In the picture she shared, Kangana Ranaut looks like a real fashion fairy tale. She’s wearing this beautiful lilac gown that’s all about fun and flowers. The top part is kind of tight and makes her look like a princess – it’s like a magic corset. And the bottom part? It’s all fluffy and bouncy, like jumping on a bed of clouds!

But wait, there’s more! Kangana’s not just about the dress; she’s all about the details. She’s got her hair in a cool bun, like a delicious cherry on top of an ice cream sundae. Her eyebrows look sleek, and her eye makeup gives her a fresh, dewy look – like the morning grass with tiny sparkles. And her lips? They’re painted in a lovely pink, as if she’s got a secret garden in there. She’s even got these little, cute ear studs to make her shine even more.

And on her feet, she chose to go for stilettos.

Kangana’s got the whole fashion game wrapped up, from head to toe, and she’s doing it like a true superstar!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

