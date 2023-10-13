Barkha Singh Turns Mermaid In Beige Pastel See-through Trail Gown, See Photos

Hold your seats, folks, because the gorgeous Barkha Singh is here to blow your minds with her dreamy allure in the latest appearance. The actress made a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet of the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. She turned mermaid in a beige pastel trail gown for her appearance at the star-studded event. Let’s check out her full look.

Barkha Singh’s Pastel Gown

To make heads turn on the red carpet of beauty awards, Barkha opts for a spectacular gown from the shelves of Abhishek Sharma. She turns the mermaid in this beige pastel gown. The halter neck pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders with the sultry neckline. While the bodycon bodice, followed by a trail gown, defines her inner charm.

Dolled up in this textured gown, Barkha exudes the mermaid vibes. Embellished with small stones and motifs, this gown creates magic. This see-through gown, with the abstract, is creating a buzz on the internet. The actress ditched accessories to let her outfit grab attention. With the dewy contour and rosy makeup, she completes her overall appearance. Her hair was styled in soft curls, giving her a breezy look.

Image And Video: Instagram

Through her photos and videos, Barkha shows her enchanting mermaid glam with striking poses and expressions.

Did you like Barkha Singh’s new mermaid look? Let us know in the comments box below.