Movies | Celebrities

Barkha Singh Turns Mermaid In Beige Pastel See-through Trail Gown, See Photos

The stunning Barkha Singh turned mermaid for an award function wearing a beige pastel see-through gown last night. She grabbed our attention with her alluring appearance.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 18:00:17
Barkha Singh Turns Mermaid In Beige Pastel See-through Trail Gown, See Photos 861032
credit: Barkha Singh instagram

Hold your seats, folks, because the gorgeous Barkha Singh is here to blow your minds with her dreamy allure in the latest appearance. The actress made a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet of the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. She turned mermaid in a beige pastel trail gown for her appearance at the star-studded event. Let’s check out her full look.

Barkha Singh’s Pastel Gown

To make heads turn on the red carpet of beauty awards, Barkha opts for a spectacular gown from the shelves of Abhishek Sharma. She turns the mermaid in this beige pastel gown. The halter neck pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders with the sultry neckline. While the bodycon bodice, followed by a trail gown, defines her inner charm.

Dolled up in this textured gown, Barkha exudes the mermaid vibes. Embellished with small stones and motifs, this gown creates magic. This see-through gown, with the abstract, is creating a buzz on the internet. The actress ditched accessories to let her outfit grab attention. With the dewy contour and rosy makeup, she completes her overall appearance. Her hair was styled in soft curls, giving her a breezy look.

Image And Video: Instagram

Through her photos and videos, Barkha shows her enchanting mermaid glam with striking poses and expressions.

Did you like Barkha Singh’s new mermaid look? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles” 857909
Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles”
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh 817088
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
Hottest Divas Heli Daruwala, Barkha Singh and Ishita Ganguly Nailed The Ethnic Looks
Madhuri Dixit Returns To OTT Platform
Telly Beauties: Neha Sharma, Barkha Singh, Kavveri Priiyam, And Adaa Khan Are The Fashionable Stars Leaving Us Awestruck
Review Of The Great Weddings Of Munnes: A Blurt Of Slow-Paced Journey

Latest Stories

Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos] 861022
Glamour Galore: Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar to Vaani Kapoor shine in designer couture at Elle [Photos]
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him! 861180
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, "जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में" 861169
R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, “जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में”
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work! 861164
Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!
Mishkat Verma turns photographer for her Kavya co-star Sumbul Touqeer 861054
Mishkat Verma turns photographer for her Kavya co-star Sumbul Touqeer
HT Media Group launches 'Festival of Gifts' to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike. 861154
HT Media Group launches ‘Festival of Gifts’ to celebrate this season with readers and advertisers alike.
Read Latest News