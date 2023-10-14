Movies | Celebrities

“Best part of my day,” Jacqueliene Fernandez drops BTS photo from ‘Fateh’ sets with Sonu Sood

Fateh,' in particular, has emerged as one of the most highly anticipated releases in the entertainment industry, showcasing Jacqueline in a brand-new light. This film highlights her capacity to take on a variety of genres with finesse, leaving fans and critics eager to see her in action.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Oct,2023 23:00:10
Jacqueline Fernandez is making waves with her forthcoming projects, including ‘Fateh,’ ‘Welcome 3,’ and ‘Crakk.’ These films serve as a testament to her ability to effortlessly transition between diverse roles and genres.

In a recent behind-the-scenes moment from the ‘Fateh’ set, Jacqueline shared an endearing glimpse into her world. The photo captures her and the talented Sonu Sood intently watching the director’s screen, with underprivileged children by their side. Jacqueline’s caption for the image, “best part of my day,” reflects her sincere delight in making a positive impact on the less fortunate.

Check out the photo below:

Source: Instagram

Controversy

Jacqueline Fernandez, a prominent figure in the unfolding extortion case related to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, recently underwent questioning by the ED. Subsequently, she was granted bail by a court in Delhi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in jail for a big extortion case, sent a special message to the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He called her his “tigress” and said he would fast for all nine days to protect her health and to fight against all the negativity around them. This unusual message has made their situation even more interesting and complicated, as per reports in India Today.

