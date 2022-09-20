A big and important update is coming in ladies and for all fans and admirers of Emraan Hashmi.

The actor has been one of the finest and most admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry and for many years, he’s focused on carving out his niche successfully to become a hot favourite of the masses. So, what’s the latest happening at his end ladies and gentlemen?

Well, some time back, there emerged reports and speculations that the actor was perhaps injured in a stone-pelting incident that allegedly took place at Kashmir. Well, he took to his social media to clarify the rumours and slam them as untrue. He tweeted –

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? We are glad that everything is fine at his end.