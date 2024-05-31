BMCM Star Alaya F Surprises Fans With Hidden Drawing Talent On Instagram

Alaya F needs no introduction. Even before making it big with her filmy career, the diva has become the talk of the town with her fashion sense comprising of daring and sizzling choices, often turning heads at the red or parties. Apart from her acting skills, fashion, and love for fitness, the diva also has a hidden talent that not many know. Today, she surprised her fans with her hidden talent for drawing and sketching.

Alaya F’s Hidden Talent Of Drawing

In her Instagram story, Alaya F dropped a few video clips that surprised her fans with her hidden talent for drawing. Firstly, she dropped a glimpse of incomplete sketching and, in the text, wrote, “Chalo let’s draw.” The sketch was of a girl with floral embellishments, which looks stunning, and it would be interesting to see the complete photo.

In her next story, Alaya surprised fans with a beautiful sketch that showed the fine arts and creativity the actress had drawn earlier. Revealing details about her drawing, she wrote, “This is one of my older drawings, but it’s still my favourite. I started it at the beginning of the lockdown and finished it by the end of the third wave. It took me one and a half years to finish, with many breaks in between!”

Alaya F is indeed very talented, and this amazing painting is proof. Lastly, the actress revealed that when the process is difficult, the product comes out better. “The more painstaking the process is, the more rewarding the outcome is,” she wrote. Well, we are waiting for the complete picture of the new drawing.