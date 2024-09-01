Bollywood Beauties Rock Traditional Chikankari Looks: Manushi Chhillar and Shamita Shetty Stun in Elegant Ethnic Ensembles

Bollywood fashion is abuzz with the latest trend: traditional chikankari outfits with a modern twist. Recently, two stunning actresses, Manushi Chhillar and Shamita Shetty, have made a lasting impression with their elegant ethnic ensembles. Chikankari, a classic Indian embroidery technique, has been revitalized by these fashionistas, showcasing its timeless appeal and versatility. From Manushi’s serene sunshine-yellow kurta to Shamita’s delicate light pink kurta set, these Bollywood beauties prove that traditional attire can be stylish and sophisticated. Let’s take a closer look at their captivating looks.

1: Manushi Chhillar’s Elegant Chikankari Look

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar stunned in a serene ethnic ensemble, showcasing her effortless elegance. She wore a sunshine-yellow kurta adorned with intricate white chikankari threadwork and matching white pants. Her footwear choice, light brown slipper shoes, added a touch of subtlety to her overall look.

Manushi’s beauty routine was understated yet captivating. Her luscious locks were left open, and she wore a minimal, no-makeup look that highlighted her natural radiance. The actress-model was spotted playfully crafting pottery on a wheel, exuding a carefree charm.

2: Shamita Shetty’s Chic Chikankari Kurta Set

Actress Shamita Shetty dazzled in a delicate light pink chikankari kurta set, showcasing her impeccable style. Her hair was left open, perfectly framing her face. A stylish silk chain around her neck featured a heart-shaped pendant and an evil eye symbol, adding a touch of sophistication.

Shamita’s accessories included heart-shaped earrings and a classic analog watch, while her hands were adorned with a sleek bracelet. Her makeup look was nude and natural, with a pop of color from her vibrant pink lips. The overall effect was polished and refined, making Shamita a vision.

These Bollywood beauties prove that traditional chikankari outfits can be elegant and contemporary, perfect for any occasion.