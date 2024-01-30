BTS: Alaya F Goes Candid In Her Sensuous Sunkissed Photoshoot

The heartthrob Alaya F’s latest pictures on Instagram will make you awestruck. Keep all the work aside and binge on watching the candid BTS glimpse of the actress’s new photoshoot. Her glow and glam is such that we couldn’t stop gushing. Let’s take a look below.

Alaya F’s BTS Glimpse From New Photoshoot

On Monday afternoon, Alaya F took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a sneak peek into her sensuous glimpse. In the photos, Alaya poses, flaunting her sensuous side, wearing an ivory fur bathrobe. While styled, her look with the silver earrings and rosy lips complements her look. In the shine of sunlight, Alaya makes hearts skip a beat with her sizzling avatar.

On the other hand, in the BTS glimpse, Alaya F can be seen getting ready for her photoshoot with makeup. In the other clips, the actress goes candid, showcasing the child inside her. Her bubbly and fun personality always amuses her fans. With all the photos and videos, we can clearly say that Alaya had a great time on this photoshoot. Not to forget to mention that in the heat of the sun, the actress raises the temperature with her HOT look.

Did you enjoy the BTS glimpse from Alaya F’s latest photoshoot? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.