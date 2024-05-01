Channel Your Inner Street Style Swag Like Alaya F In Bodycon Mini Dress

Alaya F is the queen of hearts, and with her style file, she rules over hearts. Whether gracing her look on the red carpet or styling for a new photoshoot, her every look becomes the talk of the town instantly. Her wardrobe collection has an outfit for all seasons. In her recent photo, Alaya showcases her street style in a bodycon mini dress.

Alaya F Street Style

Summer is all about comfort and minimalism. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Alaya graced her look in a rocking bodycon dress. The outfit features a sports print, while the bodycon detail outlines her sizzling figure. With the blue sneaker, she complements her overall appearance. The open straight hairstyle, golden eye makeup, golden hoop earrings, and nude lips add an extra dose of charm to her street-style swag, making her an inspiration for many.

Alaya F’s Work Front

The young Bollywood beauty made her debut in films with Jawaani Janeman in 2020. After that, she was seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the thriller Freddy. Later, she also appeared in the U-turn. Recently, she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Next, she will be seen in Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth, a biopic about Srikanth Bolla that co-starred Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.