Chatack Beauty: Aditi Rao Hydari Elevates Ethnic Fashion In An Orange And Pink Organza Saree

In the Bollywood industry, Aditi Rao Hydari is unquestionably queen. We are grateful for the diva’s many years of arduous and steady effort in the entertainment industry. With her latest Instagram photographs, the diva has once again dazzled us with her fashionable avatar, as she has done on social media. As she posted gorgeous pictures to her Instagram account, the diva astounded us with her sophisticated yet stunning avatar. This time, the actress chose to wear a chic orange and pink saree. See what’s below!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Orange And Pink Organza Saree Appearance-

The B’Town actress looked gorgeous in an orange and pink organza saree and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress donned a pink with organza floral embroidered deep V-neckline, half-sleeves blouse and paired it with an orange little sheer organza fabric with a floral digitally printed saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Raw Mango. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup, peach eyeshadow, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and stone embellished earrings, rings by Golecha Jewels, and a pink bindi paired with gold sandals. She flaunts her elegant posture in the pictures and reveals her gorgeous saree avatar.

