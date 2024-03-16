Check Out: Aditi Rao Hydari Captivates Hearts With Timeless Style In A Floral Printed Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari is the true queen of the Bollywood industry. The diva has worked hard and consistently in the entertainment industry for many years, which we appreciate. The diva has often amazed us on social media with her fashion spectacles, and she has done it again with her most recent photos on Instagram. The diva stunned us with her elegant and cheeky avatar when she published stunning photos on her Instagram account. The actress ditched designer sarees this time and opted for a simple and elegant floral saree. Take a look below.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Floral Saree Appearance-

In the pictures, the B’Town actress amazed us with her stunning appearance as she opted for a floral printed saree. The diva donned a red, green, yellow, and green floral digitally printed high round halter-neckline, sleeveless blouse, and a matching printed, black striped border saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Sabyasachi. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle. The actress did her heavy base makeup with black eyeliner, peach eyeshadow, and red matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings. In the pictures, she opts for striking postures with a killer attitude.

Did you like seeing Aditi’s floral saree appearance? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.