Movies | Celebrities

Check Out: Mrunal Thakur Nails The Trend In A Blue Denim Co-Ord Set

Mrunal Thakur, a B’Town diva, posted a picture on Instagram of herself while slaying in a blue denim co-ord set.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Check Out: Mrunal Thakur Nails The Trend In A Blue Denim Co-Ord Set 891335 Credit: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The ultimate beauty, Mrunal Thakur, can easily pull off any look. Her dress choices are sure to draw attention to her. She is a social media addict, and her Instagram posts are a talent for fashion fans and followers. Mrunal worked her Western outfit magic in the popular blue denim co-ord outfit. It is, without a doubt, ideal for street-style attire. Let us decode her entire appearance below.

Mrunal Thakur’s Stunning Classy Appearance-

Mrunal Thakur dazzles in a blue denim co-ord set, showcasing her impeccable style. She wears a blue denim blazer featuring a flattering V-neckline, 3/4 length sleeves adorned with ruffled layers, and silver buttons that add a touch of sophistication. The blazer is further accentuated with a ruffle hemline, exuding femininity and elegance. Paired with matching high-waisted bell bottom pants, completing a coordinated and fashion-forward look. The outfit is from ANI Clothing.

Check Out: Mrunal Thakur Nails The Trend In A Blue Denim Co-Ord Set 891333

Check Out: Mrunal Thakur Nails The Trend In A Blue Denim Co-Ord Set 891334

Mrunal’s Glamorous Appearance-

To complement her look, Mrunal opts for simple accessories such as statement earrings and a silver ring. Her straight hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance. For makeup, Mrunal opts for a fresh and natural look, focusing on glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a bold red lip color that enhances her radiant complexion. In the pictures, she shows her stylish look with a dashing expression.

What is your reaction to Mrunal Thakur’s casual appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Srushti Gharat

Srushti Gharat, a writer by profession, holds a Bachelor degree in Multimedia and Mass communication and have experience in writing English content. Books, music, coffee & news items make her day. She loves traveling, has a passion for good English Grammar, learning new languages and reading books.