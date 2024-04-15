Check Out: Mrunal Thakur Nails The Trend In A Blue Denim Co-Ord Set

The ultimate beauty, Mrunal Thakur, can easily pull off any look. Her dress choices are sure to draw attention to her. She is a social media addict, and her Instagram posts are a talent for fashion fans and followers. Mrunal worked her Western outfit magic in the popular blue denim co-ord outfit. It is, without a doubt, ideal for street-style attire. Let us decode her entire appearance below.

Mrunal Thakur’s Stunning Classy Appearance-

Mrunal Thakur dazzles in a blue denim co-ord set, showcasing her impeccable style. She wears a blue denim blazer featuring a flattering V-neckline, 3/4 length sleeves adorned with ruffled layers, and silver buttons that add a touch of sophistication. The blazer is further accentuated with a ruffle hemline, exuding femininity and elegance. Paired with matching high-waisted bell bottom pants, completing a coordinated and fashion-forward look. The outfit is from ANI Clothing.

Mrunal’s Glamorous Appearance-

To complement her look, Mrunal opts for simple accessories such as statement earrings and a silver ring. Her straight hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance. For makeup, Mrunal opts for a fresh and natural look, focusing on glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a bold red lip color that enhances her radiant complexion. In the pictures, she shows her stylish look with a dashing expression.

