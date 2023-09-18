Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe

Get ready to raid the wardrobes of Bollywood’s fashion royalty – Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai – for the ultimate co-ord set inspiration. These leading ladies are making coordinated fashion look effortlessly chic, proving that matching outfits are here to stay.

Katrina Kaif – The floral powerhouse

Katrina Kaif blooms into a floral dream with her rose-printed black co-ord pantsuit. She pairs it with sleek straight hair, bold dewy eyes, and nude lips. It’s a bossy yet feminine ensemble that combines sophistication with a touch of nature’s beauty.

Kareena Kapoor – The street chic boss

Kareena Kapoor hits the streets in a printed grey co-ord set that oozes bossy charm. She complements it with a stylish side bag, black shades, and minimal makeup. With a sleek ponytail and brown wedge sandals, she proves that street chic can be both comfy and fabulous.

Aishwarya Rai – The Barbie dream

Aishwarya Rai is the epitome of elegance in her hot pink co-ord set, elevating it with matching pumps. Her sleek straight hair, winged eyes, and pink glossy lips create a Barbie-like aura that’s both fun and glamorous. She shows us that a pop of color is all you need to turn heads.

In the world of fashion, these Bollywood beauties are redefining the co-ord set trend, showcasing its versatility from floral elegance to street chic and even dreamy Barbie-inspired looks. Co-ord sets aren’t just matching outfits; they’re a fashion statement that allows you to express your style, whether you’re channeling your inner boss, embracing nature’s beauty, or turning the streets into your runway.