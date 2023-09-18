Movies | Celebrities

Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe

Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai lead the charge in the co-ord set fashion trend, proving that matching ensembles can be elegant, chic, and endlessly versatile. Get ready to steal their style and make coordinated fashion your new wardrobe essential.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 02:20:34
Get ready to raid the wardrobes of Bollywood’s fashion royalty – Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai – for the ultimate co-ord set inspiration. These leading ladies are making coordinated fashion look effortlessly chic, proving that matching outfits are here to stay.

Katrina Kaif – The floral powerhouse

Katrina Kaif blooms into a floral dream with her rose-printed black co-ord pantsuit. She pairs it with sleek straight hair, bold dewy eyes, and nude lips. It’s a bossy yet feminine ensemble that combines sophistication with a touch of nature’s beauty.

Kareena Kapoor – The street chic boss

Kareena Kapoor hits the streets in a printed grey co-ord set that oozes bossy charm. She complements it with a stylish side bag, black shades, and minimal makeup. With a sleek ponytail and brown wedge sandals, she proves that street chic can be both comfy and fabulous.

Aishwarya Rai – The Barbie dream

Aishwarya Rai is the epitome of elegance in her hot pink co-ord set, elevating it with matching pumps. Her sleek straight hair, winged eyes, and pink glossy lips create a Barbie-like aura that’s both fun and glamorous. She shows us that a pop of color is all you need to turn heads.

In the world of fashion, these Bollywood beauties are redefining the co-ord set trend, showcasing its versatility from floral elegance to street chic and even dreamy Barbie-inspired looks. Co-ord sets aren’t just matching outfits; they’re a fashion statement that allows you to express your style, whether you’re channeling your inner boss, embracing nature’s beauty, or turning the streets into your runway.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

