Rakul Preet Singh keeps the goof up on a Sunday. The actress who keeps it active on her Instagram has now shared a series of goofy Sunday perfect pictures, where we can see her all cute in a mickey mouse jacket. The actress owns a huge fan following on her gram, and all thanks to her engaging posts every day.

The actress sparked to fame with her impeccable acting skills on the screen. Not only in Tollywood, the actress also carved a niche in Bollywood as well. She debuted with the movie Yaariyan, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Soon after, she got featured in many other Hindi movies. Her last was Chhatriwali.

In the pictures, we can see Rakul Preet Singh wearing a cute mickey mouse denim jacket. The actress teamed it with denim baggy jeans. She shared a series of candid pictures from her green room. Shining bright with her gorgeous smile, the actress completed the look with a sleek ponytail, dewy eye makeup and nude lips.

She can be seen posing with her cup of hot coffee, and it looks like coffee is the way to Rakul’s happiness.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “A cup of coffee served with some goofiness 😝 #whenworkdayslooklikethis 💕”

Here take a look-

Soon after the actress shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans came in superawed with her cuteness overload in the comments. One wrote, “You are so cute 😘😘 @rakulpreet”, another wrote, “So sweet” along with love eye emojis. A third user wrote, “

Uhh always looking gorgeous and cutiiepie”