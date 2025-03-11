Rakul Preet Singh Vs Shriya Saran: Who Is Breathtaking In Backless Gown?

When it comes to fashion, South divas Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran never miss a chance to rock their looks with effortless grace, whether wearing traditional attire or Western attire. Right now, the backless attire trend is creating buzz, and both the divas embraced their appearance for the latest photos in backless gowns, drawing comparisons to who looked breathtaking.

Rakul Preet Singh, for the new photos, wore a purplish maroon gown featuring a plunging neckline on the front side, giving her an edgy look, while the backless look made the actress look super hot. The fitting bodice, followed by a long skirt with a thigh-high slit raises the temperature. With her sleek hairstyle, bohemian accessories, bold black eyes, and glowing skin, she rocked her appearance.

On the other hand, Shriya Saran opted for a glittery silver and green crystal-like bodycon gown. The round neckline, sleeveless hands, and body-hugging fit perfectly highlight her figure. The simple neckline on the front side gives her a bubbly and cool look, while the round cut-out-like backless detail looked oh-so-hot. With her bouncy open hairstyle, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips, she looked stunning.

We cannot pick anyone between Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran because both actresses aced their looks in backless attire, setting new trends. However, which look did you like the most between, Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran?