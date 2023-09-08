Couple Goals: Deepika Padukone picks ‘iykyk’ game , Ranveer Singh says ‘Hakuna Matata’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, have not only captured the hearts of millions with their exceptional acting prowess but also with their enchanting love story. Fondly known as “DeepVeer” by their adoring fans, their journey from co-stars to life partners has been nothing short of a modern-day fairy tale. This power couple has not only left a mark in the world of cinema but has also set relationship goals that many aspire to achieve. In this article, we’ll delve into the latest glimpse of their affectionate banter on social media and catch up on their recent career endeavors while revisiting the remarkable timeline of their love story.

Deepika Padukone’s IYKYK game

IYKYK refers to If You Know You Know. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to drop a random picture of her hands. She can be seen wearing beautiful bracelets on her wrist, accessorised along with a gold watch. The actress sharing the picture gave a hashtag “iykyk”

To this, Ranveer Singh, who has always been active when it comes to commenting and praising his lady love on social media handle, wrote, “Hakuna Matata” Check out below-

Deepika’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. And now, she is earning all the love with her cameo appearance in the movie Jawan, that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the leads.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie starred Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film earned immense love from the netizens.

‘Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s’ relationship timeline

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship has been nothing short of a Bollywood fairy tale. The couple, often referred to as “DeepVeer” by their fans, first met on the sets of the 2013 film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.” However, their romance remained private and off the radar for several years. It was only in 2018 that they officially confirmed their relationship by tying the knot in a grand and private wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding festivities included both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, and their photos were nothing short of stunning. Since then, Deepika and Ranveer have continued to captivate their fans with their adorable displays of affection at public events, making them one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples. Their chemistry on and off-screen continues to be the stuff of legends, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their every appearance together.