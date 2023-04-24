Couple Goals: Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya’s unseen moments

Hansika Motwani is a multi-talented Indian actress who has captured the hearts of movie lovers with her incredible performances. Starting her career as a child artist, she became a top-tier actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, and has also made a mark in Bollywood and Kannada films.

She is also an avid social media user. She often keeps her fans rejuvenated with her fashion dos and candid moments. And here’s this one time when Hansika stunned us with her unseen moments with husband Sohael Khaturiya.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya’s romantic moments

Hansika Motwani earlier shared a video celebrating husband Sohael Khaturiya’s birthday. The actress shared some of the unseen moments of her life that she spent with her husband Sohael Khaturiya. Starting from their beautiful wedding diaries to travel memories, the video prompts nothing but the love and romance between the gorgeous couple.

Here take a look at the video-

Hansika Motwani – Sohael Khaturiya Relationship Timeline

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, formerly business partners, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria, recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that spanned over a week. The celebrations kicked off with a Sufi night, followed by the Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, which saw the couple express their love in the most delightful way. The grand wedding took place on December 4th at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace, where the couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members, friends, and relatives. The nuptial union between the duo, who knew each other well, was indeed a sight to behold.

Work Front

Her debut in the Telugu film “Desamuduru” in 2007 was a game-changer and earned her the honouring Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Hansika has since gone on to deliver several outstanding performances in popular movies such as “Kantri”, “Mappillai”, “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi”, “Singam II”, and “Aambala”. She is truly a talent to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry.