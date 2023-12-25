Cuteness Overloaded! Shanaya Kapoor Poses With Pet Dog In Mirror Selfie

Shanaya Kapoor is one the top newsmakers of Bollywood. The diva is a social media bug who enjoys sharing anecdotes with her fans. From travelling to different parts of the world to attending award functions to celebrating her father’s birthday, Shanaya shares everything with her Insta fam. And today, she treats her viewers with a cute photo of herself with her pet dog.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Photo With Pet Dog

So cute! If there is Shanaya’s latest won’t make you awe, then what will? Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya drops an adorable selfie with her beloved pet dog. In the image, the actress can be seen wearing a casual, cool, printed white t-shirt. And she poses with her pet in her hand. She hugs her pet dog, Pablo, tight as they strike a candid pose for the selfie picture. Their cute bond can be seen clearly, which is undoubtedly melting our hearts.

Isn’t this the cutest thing on the internet this evening? Well, Shanaya made us smile with her cute photo on Sunday. However, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make it big in Bollywood. However, she has been grabbing the limelight for her fashion choices wherever she goes. With her regular updates and posts on Instagram, she has become a sensation.

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor and her pet’s cute photo? Drop your views in the comments.