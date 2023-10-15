Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone Unveils 'Lady Singham' Avatar From 'Singham Again,' Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React

Deepika Padukone, in the first look of 'Singham Again,' shows her 'Lady Singham' avatar dressed in a police uniform and holding a gun in her hand. Check out Bollywood stars' reaction

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 16:20:26
Deepika Padukone Unveils 'Lady Singham' Avatar From 'Singham Again,' Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React 861624
Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Hold your seat, folks; Deepika Padukone is likely to get you stunned with her bang comeback. Finally, the wait is over; the actress unveils the first look of Deepika from the upcoming action thriller ‘Singham Again .’And it’s not wrong to say that her new avatar as ‘Lady Singham’ is a treat to the eyes.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Lady Singham’ Avatar

On Sunday morning, the Pathaan actress decided to surprise fans with her new look from the upcoming film. In the poster shared by Deepika, the actress can be seen in a police avatar as she is dressed in a police uniform, holding a man by his hair and pointing a gun in his mouth. The second image is a close-up picture of Deepika as she holds her gun close and thrills us with a killer smile on her face.

Along with the poster, Deepika Padukone, in her caption, revealed her character name, “Introducing…Shakti Shetty!!”

Thrilled with this new look, Bollywood stars couldn’t resist commenting. In the comments, Deepika’s beloved husband, Ranveer Singh, wrote, “AAG LAGA DEGI (with several fire emojis.” In contrast, bestie Alia Bhatt dropped fire emojis in the comments. Hrithik Roshan, in the comments, said, “Amazing (with a bomb emoji) nicely done.” Janhvi Kapoor shares several fire and other praising emojis. And many others commented.

So, what is your reaction to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Lady Singham’ avatar? Let us know in the comments

