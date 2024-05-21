Desi Vs. Videsi: Alaya F In Lehenga Set Or Alaya F In Strapless Gown: Which Monochrome Outfit Suits Her Better?

Alaya F, a prominent Indian Bollywood actress, is known for her smart, elegant, and adaptable style that is always on trend. Her fashion choices continue to inspire her followers, making her a fashion icon in the entertainment world. In her recent photos, she sports two distinct looks: a traditional Lehenga set and a modern strapless gown. Let’s see which one suits her best.

Alaya F’s Desi and Videsi Look Appearance-

Lehenga Set

The diva looks elegant in a Lehenga set. The outfit features a deep neckline, sleeveless, a bust blouse, and an embroidered threadwork with sequin embellished all over the floor-length Lehenga. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted soft, wavy hairstyle, which perfectly compliments her face. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, blushy highlighted cheeks, and creamy lips, giving the outfit a glam look. She accessories her outfit with silver, dazzling long earrings, and a kada, making her appearance memorable.

Strapless Gown

The stunning beauty looks alluring in a white bodycon gown. The outfit features a strapless, tube-style bust and midriff black striped cut-out pattern-fitted mermaid silhouette with a flared bottom gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open hairstyle to complement the gown’s elegance. The diva applied minimal makeup with pink eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks, and glossy peach lips. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings and rings to enhance the glamorous vibe.

Both outfits have their charm and suit different occasions. The monochrome lehenga set showcases Alaya F’s connection to her cultural roots and traditional elegance, making it perfect for festive and cultural events. On the other hand, the strapless gown highlights her contemporary and glamorous side, making it ideal for formal and parties.