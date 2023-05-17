Dher Saara Pyaar: Katrina Kaif's love-filled birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal is 'couple goals'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are two individuals who have always been very vocal and open when it comes to expressing their love and affection for each other in public. Check out how Katrina Kaif did the same for Vicky on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored and loved pairs that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them have known each other for many years and have been dating successfully before eventually deciding to make things official after some years by getting married. Both Katrina and Vicky have successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time and well, nothing was confirmed by the stars themselves till they both were married. Both of them have got a humongous fan following and that’s why, they always manage to make the most of it.

Check out how Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal on his birthday:

Just like every other time, this time year, Vicky Kaushal’s birthday was made immensely special by Katrina Kaif from her end. Apart from all the things that she’s done for him which is not known to public, Katrina Kaif also dedicated a super cute birthday wish for him on his special day and well, seeing the same, we are absolutely in awe. Well, in case you missed seeing it so far, here you go folks –

