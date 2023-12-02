Divine! Trisha Krishnan shines in sequinned ivory see-through saree [Photos]

Trisha Krishnan stole the spotlight in a gorgeous sequinned saree, shining in a beautiful ivory white. This dazzling saree, crafted by Jade By Monica and Karishma, was a true work of art with its intricate embellishments, adding a touch of luxury to her look.

Pairing it with a deep neck sleeveless blouse that sparkled just as much, Trisha’s outfit was a perfect blend of traditional and modern styles. The heavily embellished blouse added a hint of glamour, making her stand out in the crowd.

Completing the ensemble with an emerald-stoned jewelry set, Trisha added a regal touch to her appearance. The choice of jewelry perfectly complemented the sequins, creating a harmonious and elegant overall look.

Her long wavy hair, tied into a ponytail, gave a contemporary twist to the classic saree. With sleek eyebrows, winged eyes, and pink lips, Trisha showcased a flawless makeup look, radiating confidence and setting fashion goals for everyone. In her sequinned saree by Jade By Monica and Karishma, Trisha Krishnan truly shone as a style icon.

Jade By Monica and Karishma is a famous fashion brand known for its beautiful designs and careful craftsmanship. Created by Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, the brand mixes traditional and modern styles, making stunning ethnic outfits. Their fancy designs, with pretty details and good-quality fabrics, are loved by celebrities and are great for special occasions. Jade is a top pick for those who like classy yet modern fashion.