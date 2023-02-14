Dream Girl 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit movie, recently released a Naughty fun video asset in which Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam and Pooja, talks to Pathaan to announce the release date of the film Dream Girl 2. Since the video is out it has already garnered a lot of attention. It not only won the hearts of Millions of her fans but it seems like SRK is also in love with the film.

During a #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shahrukh about his thoughts on Dream Girl 2. The superstar was quick to respond, expressing his excitement for the film and wishing Ayushmann all the best. “Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting.” Shahrukh tweeted.

Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and comedy. The sequel promises to be just as entertaining, with Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja and bringing his signature humor and charisma to the screen once again.

The only comedy entertainer of the year Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja once again, and with Shahrukh Khan’s endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film is only going to grow.

Love you mere Pathaan … lots of Smoochies …💋💋💋 https://t.co/eDBT24MJ55 — Pooja (@Pooja_DreamGirl) February 14, 2023

Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting. https://t.co/c999GwNSMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com