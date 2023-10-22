Movies | Celebrities

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress

Esha Gupta, the epitome of style and grace, has graced us with her presence in a Chocolate Slinky High Neck Backless Maxi Dress that's nothing short of a showstopper. Check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 12:30:06
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863362
Credit: Esha Gupta Instagram

Esha Gupta, the epitome of style and grace, has graced us with her presence in a Chocolate Slinky High Neck Backless Maxi Dress that’s nothing short of a showstopper. The dress boasts a sleek high neck and a daring cutout right below the neckline, making it an audacious fashion statement that only a diva like Esha can pull off.

Decoding Esha’s look

This dress is more than just an ensemble; it’s an embodiment of confidence and allure. With the perfect balance of sultry and sophisticated, Esha’s choice of attire highlights her sartorial prowess. It’s as if she’s setting a new trend while effortlessly showcasing her toned curves, leaving us all in awe.

Esha Gupta’s makeup is on point with minimalism that oozes elegance. Her dewy eyes and nude lips add a touch of subtlety to the ensemble, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. It’s a reminder that sometimes, less is indeed more, especially when you’re already a fashion sensation.

See photos:

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863358

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863359

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863360

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863361

To complete the look, Esha adorned herself with subtle golden earrings, which add a touch of finesse to her outfit. It’s a masterclass in accessorizing, proving that the right accessories can elevate an already extraordinary look to new heights.

Esha Gupta doesn’t just give off goals; she defines them. Her Chocolate Slinky Maxi Dress adventure is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a style journey that leaves everyone inspired. So, if you’re seeking fashion inspiration, look no further than this diva who effortlessly embodies elegance and sensuality.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sultry Alert! Esha Gupta oozes with sass in deep neck silver corset ensemble 862854
Sultry Alert! Esha Gupta oozes with sass in deep neck silver corset ensemble
Blazer- Bodycon: Esha Gupta, Sanjana Sanghi, And Mouni Roy Glam Up Like Queens 861665
Blazer- Bodycon: Esha Gupta, Sanjana Sanghi, And Mouni Roy Glam Up Like Queens
Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor's Moody Day Outfits 857729
Slip Top To Hoodie: Esha Gupta, Hansika Motwani, And Shraddha Kapoor’s Moody Day Outfits
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854955
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos]
Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights 851824
Esha Gupta Goes Bold In Multi-color Strapless Bodycon In Silhouette Lights
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker 851116
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker

Latest Stories

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863351
Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863425
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863229
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life 863221
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals 863209
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat 863294
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat
Read Latest News