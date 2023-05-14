Esha Gupta flaunts chiseled abs and stomach in pink velvet dress, (unseen pics alert)

Esha Gupta is stunning diva of Bollywood. She has a perfect fit figure that makes one go gaga over her. Check out this stunning avatar of Esha Gupta that will make you melt in awe

Esha Gupta is one of the most sensuous and boldest divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Esha Gupta has been actively doing good quality work in the entertainment space and well, we are truly in awe of all her achievements. With every new project that she’s signed for herself, she has managed to grab the attention for all the right reasons and well, we love it. Whenever Esha Gupta has earlier appeared in any movie or reality TV show, it has always worked out in her favour and in the right ways. Well, her photos and videos are charming at a different level indeed and we love it.

Check out this stunning and scintillating avatar of Esha Gupta that will melt you:

The thing with Esha Gupta is that come what may, she truly has the ability and potential to rock and roll in any outfit of her choice. While western clothes and dresses have always been her comfort zone, she’s earlier stabbed hearts effortlessly in sarees as well. This time, once again, she’s back to the basics and we love it. The gorgeous diva is seen killing it like a pro in a stunning pink velvet dress and well, due to the cut-out nature of the outfit, we see her simultaneously flaunting her chiseled abs as well. Seeing the same, everyone is inspired in a different way indeed and we love it. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

Esha Gupta was earlier seen in Aashram 3 alongside Bobby Deol and her appearance in the same has impressed one and all for real. Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com